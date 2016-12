Spoleto play 'Every Brilliant Thing' gets an HBO documentary

click to enlarge

Spoleto Festival USA always brings talented, international acts to Charleston, but this year one performance in particular stuck with us: Jonny Donahoe'sThe one man play has Donahoe reciting every brilliant thing — a list he started composing when he was seven years old for his depressed mother, in hopes that she wouldn't commit suicide.The hauntingly beautiful performance Donahoe gave at Spoleto 2016 wowed us and now we've learned HBO picked up play for a documentary. With the premiere right in time for the new year, on Dec. 26, watch the trailer here and read our interview with Donahoe here.