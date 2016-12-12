Monday, December 12, 2016
Spoleto play 'Every Brilliant Thing' gets an HBO documentary
Check it out on Dec. 26
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 8:39 AM
click to enlarge
Spoleto Festival USA always brings talented, international acts to Charleston, but this year one performance in particular stuck with us: Jonny Donahoe's Every Brilliant Thing.
The one man play has Donahoe reciting every brilliant thing — a list he started composing when he was seven years old for his depressed mother, in hopes that she wouldn't commit suicide.
The hauntingly beautiful performance Donahoe gave at Spoleto 2016 wowed us and now we've learned HBO picked up play for a documentary. With the premiere right in time for the new year, on Dec. 26, watch the trailer here
and read our interview with Donahoe here.
Tags: Jonny Donahoe, HBO, Every Brilliant Thing, Image