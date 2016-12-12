Sign up now for this Friday's Creative Mornings talk on 'Sound'

click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
Alex Collier advises, "Put all the work in yourself. Don't expect anyone to hand you anything."
This Friday's Charleston Creative Mornings Talk on the topic of Sound will take place at PULP at 8 a.m. As always, the morning lecture series is free, as long as you sign up ahead of time. A.k.a. right now, at 10 a.m., right here.
This Friday's lecture will have two speakers: Alex Collier and Joshua Smoak, co-creators of the music composition studio, Eastward Music.
Charleston natives, Collier and Smoak returned to the Lowcountry after graduating from the Berklee College of Music. They started Sunday Entertainment, an agency that has composed music for companies like Google, Honda, Nature Valley, Hallmark, and more. Eastward Music was borne out of Sunday Entertainment, and has just announced its first record release — a holiday record, to boot. Learn more about Eastward Music
here, and check out our interview with Collier from this past January's Gig to Gig article, right here.