The Daily sets up box of love for Emanuel 9 families during trial

Reliving the tragedy of the death of the Emanuel 9 is hard enough for this city; we cannot imagine how the families feel, sitting through it in court each day. And neither could the owners of The Daily, so they've stepped up to offer a little bright spot in the dark days ahead — a place to send your thoughts to the Emanuel 9 victims' families.Stop by anytime — The Daily is open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. — and write a note to the families, showing how much Charleston supports them.Melody Shemtov, co-owner of Butcher & Bee and The Daily, is spearheading the love campaign. She says that Senator Margie Bright Matthews (who replaced Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of the Emanuel 9 victims) recently mentioned that the trials were hitting the families hard, and that notes of support may be helpful."We sent along a letter signed by our team members at The Daily and Butcher & Bee, but I wanted to open that door for others and provide the opportunity to spread the love, so the idea of a public box came to me. Charleston is an amazing community, full of pride, strength, and love and this was our small way of tapping into that. It's been well received and lots of people have been writing notes and dropping them in the box," says Shemtov.She plans on keeping the box throughout the trial, and she may put a second one at Butcher & Bee.