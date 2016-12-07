Check out Gallery 72's Holiday Market at Rutledge Cab Co. this evening

click to enlarge
Peter Estes
"Shem Creek Shrimper"
Gallery 72, presented by Passport 72
— an organization that generates financial support for local charities through the sale of locally made artwork and handmade items — will show items at Rutledge Cab Co. tonight from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Participating artists will be creating works exclusively for this event, as well as showing pieces from their current collections.
Guests can enjoy food, coffee, hot tea, and hot chocolate while perusing locally made goods. One of the participating artists, Peter Estes, will be on hand with his works — paintings that he calls "vibrant impressionism." The works are created with a palette knife and primary acrylics in heavy impasto. Learn more about Estes' work here.