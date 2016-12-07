Call for Submissions: 2017/18 National Outdoor Competition and Exhibition

click to enlarge
Provided
You can still check out the 2016/17 sculpture competition through March 2017.
Now in its 12th year, the National Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition, organized by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, opens up for submissions to artisans across the nation. This competition stands as a cornerstone component of the annual North Charleston Arts Fest. A wide range of artisans, emerging and professional, have been able to showcase their sculptures throughout North Charleston Riverfront Park located on the Cooper River. Approximately 50,000 guests visit the park each year, so artisans gain a much larger audience than they could in smaller spaces like galleries.
The competition will award up to $19,750 in cash prizes. Honorariums for accepted artists are now set at $1,250 to assist with transportation, installation, razing, and incidental expenses. Best in Show will be awarded $1,000, Outstanding Merit $500, and up to three honorable mentions will receive $250 each.
Artists can submit up to four pieces for a flat fee of $35, and artisans must be 18 and older. The deadline for submissions is Sat. Feb. 25, 2017. Submissions can be made through Slideroom, found here.