Jerry Springer hosts 'The Price is Right' at North Charleston PAC in March
Are you the father?
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 9:51 AM
Former mayor of Cincinnati, Gerald Norman, a.k.a. "Jerry" Springer, heads to the North Charleston PAC on March 25 at 8 p.m. as the host of The Price Is Right Live
.
The interactive stage show has been traveling for a decade now, giving away over $12 million in cash and prizes to audiences all over the U.S. Woo hoo. If you want to "come on down" make sure to arrive at the box office three hours ahead of time to register.
And if you just wanna see ol' Jerry in action, get your tickets here.
