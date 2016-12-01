Thursday, December 1, 2016

Catch Quentin Baxter's Quintet at the Simons Center this Sun. Dec. 4

Smooth tunes

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
As part of a concert series, Grammy-nominated drummer Quentin E. Baxter hosts a performance at CofC's Simons Center this Sun. Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Baxter had to postpone October's performance due to Hurricane Matthew, but he's back and ready to rock with his quintet, comprised of Charlton Singleton (trumpet), Mark Sterbank (saxophones), Gerald Gregory (piano & keyboards), Kevin Hamilton (bass), and Baxter on drums. Tickets are $20/general admission and $10/students. Buy them here.

The concert, "Under Way," celebrates the original compositions of jazz pianist, composer, educator, and longtime friend of the band, Tommy Gill, who passed away in 2014.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Quentin E. Baxter presents...Quentin Baxter Quintet @ Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts

    • Sun., Dec. 4, 7:30-8:45 p.m. $20/general, $10/students
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS