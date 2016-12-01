Catch Quentin Baxter's Quintet at the Simons Center this Sun. Dec. 4

click to enlarge
As part of a concert series, Grammy-nominated drummer Quentin E. Baxter hosts a performance at CofC's Simons Center this Sun. Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Baxter had to postpone October's performance due to Hurricane Matthew, but he's back and ready to rock with his quintet, comprised of Charlton Singleton (trumpet), Mark Sterbank (saxophones), Gerald Gregory (piano & keyboards), Kevin Hamilton (bass), and Baxter on drums. Tickets are $20/general admission and $10/students. Buy them here.
The concert, "Under Way," celebrates the original compositions of jazz pianist, composer, educator, and longtime friend of the band, Tommy Gill, who passed away in 2014.