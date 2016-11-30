Get your tickets now for Garrison Keillor, coming to the Gaillard on Jan. 5

If you don't know, now you know: Garrison Keillor is one of the most prolific writers, radio hosts, editors (and storytellers in general) in the nation, and he's coming to the Gaillard on Thurs. Jan 5. at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets at GaillardCenter.com.
Perhaps best known for his radio variety show, A Prairie Home Companion
, Keillor is also the author of two dozen books, the winner of Grammy, ACE, and George Foster Peabody awards, and an actor in the 2006 film adaptation A Prairie Home Companion
where he plays ... himself.
City Paper talked to Keillor in 2015
when he visited the North Charleston Coliseum. In the interview he gave young writers some advice:
"I advise young writers to see to their health, to sidestep the greasy fingers of alcohol and narcotics, to get out of the house, to be playful in their work. A writer is someone who writes, actually writes, not merely one who plans to write, so it's good to fashion strong habits. Two hours a day, every day, same time if possible, will get you a lot. Sometimes you have to throw away weeks' worth of work, which feels bad, but still, something is gained. Be funny, if you can. It's a real service."