PBR-inspired art can be found all over Charleston

It's no secret that Charleston drinkers love PBR — if you've seen that big 'ol sign on Rec Room, you know the local bar is the No. 2 seller of PBR in the country. But this is not an idle love, sitting lukewarm in the bottom of a crushed up can. Local artists — from multimedia creators to muralists — have embraced PBR and created art inspired by the stuff. Here are a few PBR-centric art shows and murals you can check out in the next few weeks:
PBR Chucktown: Art Showcase
Denton Burrows
Burrows' design will be on PBR cans in 2017.
Head to Redux for a PBR inspired art showcase from 7-11 p.m.
on Fri. Dec. 9, featuring works from numerous local artists. This show was originally scheduled for October, but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. Jam out to tunes from DJ Mystical Half Dozen, along with She Returns From War and Alan Fame.
There are currently two new PBR murals in town — one on downtown’s Tattooed Moose
and the other inside Upper Deck Tavern
. The Moose’s mural was painted by John Reese and Upper Deck’s was painted by New York’s Denton Burrows, who won PBR’s national art can design
competition last year. Look for his design on cans in 2017.
Burrows is currently on a mural tour (yes that's a thing) called Ripped on the Road, a traveling artist residency program. The tour started earlier this month in Pennsylvania and will travel to nine cities on the East Coast, where it ends today in Miami, FL. Learn more here.
Sam Spence
John Reese works on the Moose's new banner