Get your tickets for Charleston Stage's Pay-As-You-Please 'White Christmas' starting at midnight

Earlier this year we ran an arts feature about Pay-As-You-Please (PAYP)
nights in local theaters, including Charleston Stage performances at the Dock Street Theatre. PAYP is what it sounds like — audience members get to choose how much money they will pay for a performance, usually one of the first performances before a play's run begins. Local theaters told us why they love PAYP nights, highlighting the accessibility these performances offer audiences who cannot afford a normally priced ticket.
Take advantage of one of those PAYP nights starting at midnight tonight — OK, technically 12:01 tomorrow morning, if you're counting. Tickets for Charleston Stage's White Christmas
go on sale at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow morning for tomorrow night's 7:30 p.m. show. Guests must pay a minimum of $10 and may pay any greater amount that they choose. For comparison, tickets for non-PAYP week night performances range from $26-$68.
Charleston Stage isn't the only company in town to offer PAYP (also known as Pay What You Will) nights. PURE Theatre also offers discounted performances to customers for each one of their play's runs, and PURE does not set a minimum donation for performances. Check out their upcoming PWYW nights on Thurs. Dec. 8 and Wed. Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. for Underneath the Lintel
, a one man play about a librarian who goes on a magical journey back in time. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.