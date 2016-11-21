Spoleto Festival USA names new Director of Marketing, announces schedule release

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Spoleto Festival USA
Spoleto 2017 is upon us, y'all. While the festival, held from May 26-June 11, is still months away, planning for the international arts extravaganza is well under way.
Today, Spoleto officially named Jessie Bagley as the festival's newest Director of Marketing and PR. Bagley has worked with Spoleto since 2010, when she was hired as the special events assistant. After holding that position Bagley assumed the role of marketing and public relations manager. Now, she takes over the position formerly held by Jennifer Scott, who left Spoleto this past August to become director of public relations
for the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
Today Spoleto also announced that the 2017 season schedule will be available on Sun. Jan. 8. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Wed. Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. If you donate $100 or more, you can participate in the donor pre-sale of tickets, starting Mon. Jan. 9. Learn more here.