Friday, November 18, 2016

Tonight: It's not too late to get tickets to Pecha Kucha XXV

Music, music, and some more music

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge caf_pkxxv_poster_1_.jpg
The inaugural Charleston Arts Festival comes to a close tonight with Pecha Kucha XXV, held at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. The theme is All Things Musical and will feature speakers like hip-hop artist Matt Monday, vocalist and songwriter Ann Caldwell, and City Paper's own music editor, Kelly Rae Smith. Guests will also get to soak in even more music, with live performances in between speakers, from She Returns From War (2016 CPMA winner for singer-songwriter of the year) and the Very Hypnotic Soul Band. Read writer Matt Dobie's full preview of the show here. And get your tickets here — they're only $15 a pop.

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS