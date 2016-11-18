Tonight: It's not too late to get tickets to Pecha Kucha XXV

click to enlarge
The inaugural Charleston Arts Festival comes to a close tonight with Pecha Kucha XXV, held at the Charleston Music Hall at 8 p.m. The theme is All Things Musical and will feature speakers like hip-hop artist Matt Monday, vocalist and songwriter Ann Caldwell, and City Paper
's own music editor, Kelly Rae Smith. Guests will also get to soak in even more music, with live performances in between speakers, from She Returns From War (2016 CPMA winner
for singer-songwriter of the year) and the Very Hypnotic Soul Band. Read writer Matt Dobie's full preview of the show here
. And get your tickets here
— they're only $15 a pop.