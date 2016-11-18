Three can't miss holiday-themed Charleston shows next month

click to enlarge Provided

Holiday-themed arts performances are in full force this season, and Ballet Evolution, Actor’s Theatre of South Carolina, and Chamber Music Charleston wanna tell you all about theirs. The three arts organizations are working together to promote their holiday productions (we love local collaboration, don't you?) and they gave us all the deets on next month's shows.are bringing back Dylan Thomas’. Based on famous Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’ radio show from 1955, the play shares the experiences of a classic old-fashioned Christmas, from caroling in the village to snowball fights. Actor Clarence Felder will portray Thomas, accompanied by a live ensemble from Chamber Music Charleston. Dylan Thomas’ Christmas in Wales will be held at Circular Congregational Church Dec. 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission, $20 senior, $15 student.will be bringing Hans Christian Andersen’s classicto the stage, with SC Arts Commission’s 2017 Fellowship winner Jonathan Tabbert as the head choreographer. The story follows young Gerda as she journeys to save her love Kai from the Snow Queen’s ice palace. The cast of professional ballet dancers will be joined by over 50 handpicked young artists. Sets and costumes designed by Buchanan Arts will take the audience to another world, as Chamber Music Charleston musicians play live adaptations of classical works accompanying the performance.will be held at Sottile Theatre Dec. 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $18-$52.’s annual holiday Classical Kids Concertcomes back to Sottile Theatre this holiday season, with musician Regina Helcher Yost on flute, Janice Crews playing oboe, Charles Messersmith on clarinet, Sandra Nikolajevs playing bassoon, and Debra Sherrill Ward on the horn. They will perform a variety of classic holiday music, with the audience becoming part of the performance with sing-alongs like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Jingle Bells”. Michael Easler of the Actor’s Theatre of South Carolina and Laura Ball of UNED!TED Concerts will retell classic Christmas tales as well.kids concert will be at the Sottile Theatre on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Tickets: $12 Adults; $6 Children 4-16; Children 3 and under free.