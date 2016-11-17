Apply now for Lowcountry Local First's Creative in Residence program

click to enlarge
If you're someone who is launching a creative business, or perhaps you've already got a business, but need a little more space to get creative in, you may want to apply to Lowcountry Local First (LLF)'s Creative in Residence program. The application doesn't take long to fill out, and the deadline is tomorrow, Fri. Nov. 18, so you better act fast. Find the app here.
The Creative in Residence program is ideal for people like writers, graphic designers, digital artists, etc., and not necessarily for artists looking for big space to paint or build things. (Might we suggest applying to another art space, like Redux
?) LLF will select two applicants for a six month cycle, where each artist will receive free desk space and mentorship, from Jan.-June 2017.