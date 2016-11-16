Wednesday, November 16, 2016
January's Justin Willman comedy-magic show to benefit local animal sanctuary
by Sigrid Johannes
on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 1:25 PM
Think magic is just for kids? Think again. Magician and comedian Justin Willman heads to Sottile Theater on Jan. 14, for an 8 p.m. show. Willman has performed on Conan
, The Tonight Show
, Ellen
, and @midnight.
His first special Sleight of Mouth
aired on Comedy Central earlier this year. Tickets for his Charleston show are $35 and you can buy them here.
As if that weren’t enough, the show is also benefitting a great cause. All of the proceeds from the performance will benefit the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
, a nonprofit animal shelter in Hollywood, South Carolina. Hallie Hill provides food, shelter, and medical care to about 200 abandoned and abused animals. They are a strictly no-kill shelter and take in animals regardless of age or breed.
