January's Justin Willman comedy-magic show to benefit local animal sanctuary

Laughs for woofs

Think magic is just for kids? Think again. Magician and comedian Justin Willman heads to Sottile Theater on Jan. 14, for an 8 p.m. show. Willman has performed on Conan, The Tonight Show, Ellen, and @midnight. His first special Sleight of Mouth aired on Comedy Central earlier this year. Tickets for his Charleston show are $35 and you can buy them here.

As if that weren’t enough, the show is also benefitting a great cause. All of the proceeds from the performance will benefit the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, a nonprofit animal shelter in Hollywood, South Carolina. Hallie Hill provides food, shelter, and medical care to about 200 abandoned and abused animals. They are a strictly no-kill shelter and take in animals regardless of age or breed.

