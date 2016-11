Provided

PULP Gallery kicks off the holiday season early with its latest exhibition,, featuring a selection of toy and doll-themed art, including works on paper as well as photographs and contemporary statues. Some of the featured artists include Laurie Simmons, Matthew Rolston, Mark Hogencamp, Derrick Hickman, David Levinthal, and Mark Starnes. The opening night reception will be held Thurs. Nov. 17, from 6-10 p.m., with wine and music from DJ Golden.