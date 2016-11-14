Monday, November 14, 2016
Sign up now for this Friday's Creative Mornings talk on 'fantasy'
What's yours?
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 10:01 AM
This Friday's Creative Mornings lecture series (CMCHS) will be held at 8 a.m. at Rutledge Cab Co., featuring a talk on the topic of Fantasy. The theme seems timely as
Jonathan Boncek
Charles Carmody
all hell. Who couldn't use a little fantasy in their lives right about now? Director of the Charleston Music Hall Charles Carmody will speak on the topic. Get your tickets here.
Carmody, in addition to his position as director of the Music Hall, also puts on events throughout Charleston with his promotions company, Murias Entertainment. He co-manages local band SUSTO and is the music director of Charleston Wine + Food. Read more about him here.
