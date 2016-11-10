Meyer Vogl Gallery presents Gallery Wallapalooza, opening next month

click to enlarge Provided

"Free parking" by Laurie Meyer.

The Meyer Vogl Gallery will fill its gallery walls with works next month in a special show titled. How special? Well, for starters the art will be of the small variety — think pieces that start at 4"X4". A portion of proceeds from the sale of the pieces will be donated to Coastal Community Foundation's Lowcountry Unity Fund, which was established last year after the Mother Emanuel AME tragedy. The fund seeks to support long-term solutions to racism and economic inequality.The exhibition will feature works from local artist James Richards, Aimee Erikson, Marissa Vogl, and more. Director of the gallery, Katie Geer, says that part of the motivation behind a show featuring smaller works is the price point: young collectors can afford to buy smaller pieces of art. She also points to the current trend of gallery walls (hence the name of the show) which feature a large assortment of art, from small to large, which is how the works will be arranged in. Check it out for yourself — the opening reception will be held on Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and the show will run until Christmas Eve.