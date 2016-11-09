Wednesday, November 9, 2016

The Terrace Theater's mural is coming along — check it out here

The birds, y'all

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 2:22 PM

paint.jpg
If you read today's paper you know that the Terrace Theater is getting a mural. That's right — the independent movie theater is splashing into the world of visual arts with the help of Toronto-based artist John Abrams.

The mural depicts a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, combining a classic movie with a cool visual addition to the James Island community. If you don't recognize the scene in the image posted here, it's the one where Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) is trapped inside of a phone booth, with birds circling around outside her.

Check out the mural, along with a series of 24 of Abrams' paintings at the Terrace's reception tomorrow night, Thurs. Nov. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m.
John Abrams' mural will be unveiled tomorrow night. - PAUL BROWN
  • Paul Brown
  • John Abrams' mural will be unveiled tomorrow night.

