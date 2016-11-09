Wednesday, November 9, 2016
The Terrace Theater's mural is coming along — check it out here
The birds, y'all
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 2:22 PM
If you read today's paper
you know that the Terrace Theater is getting a mural. That's right — the independent movie theater is splashing into the world of visual arts with the help of Toronto-based artist John Abrams.
The mural depicts a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds
, combining a classic movie with a cool visual addition to the James Island community. If you don't recognize the scene in the image posted here, it's the one where Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) is trapped inside of a phone booth, with birds circling around outside her.
Check out the mural, along with a series of 24 of Abrams' paintings at the Terrace's reception tomorrow night
, Thurs. Nov. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m.
-
Paul Brown
-
John Abrams' mural will be unveiled tomorrow night.
