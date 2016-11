Paul Brown

John Abrams' mural will be unveiled tomorrow night.

If you read today's paper you know that the Terrace Theater is getting a mural. That's right — the independent movie theater is splashing into the world of visual arts with the help of Toronto-based artist John Abrams.The mural depicts a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's, combining a classic movie with a cool visual addition to the James Island community. If you don't recognize the scene in the image posted here, it's the one where Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) is trapped inside of a phone booth, with birds circling around outside her.Check out the mural, along with a series of 24 of Abrams' paintings at the Terrace's reception tomorrow night , Thurs. Nov. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m.