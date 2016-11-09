Don't miss out on this weekend's YALLFest events

YALLFest is bursting with activities for word nerds this weekend. While some of the ticketed events have already sold out, there are still plenty of free ones to choose from, many of which involve free food and caffeine. Score! Friday’s main free event is the beloved YALLCrawl, but Saturday is where most of the action is. Check out our picks below and visit the YALLFest website for details concerning the 100+ other signings, author meet-ups, and panels.
*All events below are free; no tickets required.
YALLCrawl
Friday, 2 p.m., various locations
Authors will be signing their books at shops and businesses along Upper King Street, from Blue Bicycle Books to the Charleston Library Society. Don’t miss the ice cream social at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams with authors Margaret Stohl, Sara Shepard, Melissa de la Cruz, and Alexandra Bracken.
Saturday Morning Coffee and First in Line Biscuit Brunch
Saturday, 9 a.m., Best Friend Train Museum
Saturday, 10 a.m., Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit
Start off your jam-packed YALLFest Saturday with free coffee and cider from Kudu served by authors Pseudonymous Bosch, Libba Bray, Kami Garcia, Jennifer E. Smith, and Ryan Graudin, a Charleston native and College of Charleston alum. Once you’re caffeinated, you can walk from the train museum to Callie’s and grab some biscuits with authors Amie Kaufman, Jay Kristoff, Jennifer E. Smith, Kara Thomas, and Nicola Yoon.
Scarlet Guard Secret Meet Up
Saturday, 11 a.m., Epic Reads Lounge at American Theater
Victoria Aveyard, whose fantasy novels Red Queen
and sequel Glass Sword
have exploded in the YA scene, will meet up with fans and give them a sneak peak of the next book in the series, King’s Cage
. All events at the Epic Reads Lounge are open to the first 60 people in line and wristbands are given out 30 minutes prior to each event. Check out the others here.
Middle Grade Storyball
Saturday, 12 p.m., Charleston Music Hall
A slew of middle grade authors, including Alex London, Eoin Colfer, Alex Gino, and Soman Chainani, will collaborate with the audience to create a story in real time. Think you’ve got a good idea? Get in on the action and watch the story evolve. The possibilities are endless.
William Shakespeare’s Star Wars
Saturday, 2 p.m., Charleston Museum
Watch a live-action performance of Ian Doescher’s William Shakespeare’s Star Wars, which retells the Star Wars
story in theatrical iambic pentameter. If you’re a fan of the bard and Star Wars
, this event was literally made for you.
Book signings
Friday and Saturday, various times and locations
Many authors will be holding signings throughout the weekend, and some have rules (limited numbers of people, books, or photos). Locations include Blue Bicycle Books, Best Friend Train Museum, Charleston Library Society, Charleston Museum, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Pure Theatre, and Charleston Music Hall, among others. Head here
to find information about each signing event.