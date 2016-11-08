Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Charleston Jazz Festival announces 2017 lineup

From Harlem to the Holy City

Posted by Erin Davis on Tue, Nov 8, 2016 at 3:47 PM

The third annual Charleston Jazz Festival recently announced its 2017 festival lineup, with performances held from Jan. 20-22 at multiple locations around town. The fest will showcase some of the nation’s most admired jazz groups, along with plenty of local 
click to enlarge image_2_.png
talent.

Headliners include Manhattan Transfer and Take 6. These two groups hold a solid 20 Grammy Awards between them and are able to perform anything from swing to gospel. The Charleston Jazz Orchestra will open the headlining show with an array of big band favorites led by CJO's Musical Director Charlton Singleton.

Other performers include Matt White and the Super Villain Jazz Band, Heather Rice and Friends, Charleston Latin Jazz Collective, Cameron Handel and Friends, The Todd Beals Group, The Jazz Professors, and local student favorites such as Charleston All-Star Youth Jazz Orchestra and Charleston School of the Arts Jazz Band.

Festival locations include the Gaillard Center, Sottile Theatre, American Theater and Barsa Tapas Lounge and Bar. A complete schedule of events as well as ticket sales can be found here.

