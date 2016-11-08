CCPL named one of America's Star Libraries

click to enlarge
The Charleston area has earned national recognition once again. This time, our Charleston County Public Libraries (CCPL) have been given “Star Status," one of only 260 national libraries to have achieved such an honor under the discretion of Library Journal
, one of the oldest journals within the library field. Over 7,300 libraries across the nation were surveyed for the annual “America’s Star Libraries” report and CCPL stands as the only awarded library in South Carolina. This award is based on five separate categories: number of visitors, rate of circulation, attendance at local programs, internet usage, and electronic circulation.
Nichole Davies, Executive Director of CCPL says, “This national recognition is further proof of the ongoing support we receive from the Charleston community, particularly as the voter-approved Building and Renovation program progresses." She refers to the Library Referendum Passed in 2014, which called for the renovation or construction of 19 library locations, which includes five entirely new local branches. She continued, “I’m thankful for our staff’s commitment to customer service and the support exhibited by our Board of Trustees, and I look forward to continued growth and communication within the county.”
Keeping in line with their nationally-accredited status, CCPL’s main branch continues to host cool events like their Met! Live in HD series, where visitors can watch world-class operas for free. All screenings begin at 1 p.m. Upcoming operas include Mozart’s Don Giovanni
on Nov. 12 and Saariaho’s L’amour de Loin
on Dec. 17. Head here
for more info.