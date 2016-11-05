Saturday, November 5, 2016
Yep, Y102.5 is now playing all-Christmas music
Another Wonderful Christmastime
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Sat, Nov 5, 2016 at 11:36 AM
It's the first week of November, so that means two wonderful things in this here US of A: An endless stream of political emails and Christmas music.
Right on cue yesterday, Y102.5 flipped the switch
from normal its 'adult contemporary' format to become the Holy City's 24/7 Christmas station. For at least the last two years, 102.5 has started playing holiday tunes during the first weekend of November.
The retail industry has pretty much succeeded in establishing the Christmas season beginning in October
, so Y1025 is late to the game by Lowe's and Wal-Mart standards. I'm optimistic that this is the year when similar persistence on my behalf can convince the world of other universal holiday truths, like that Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime"
is the most-annoying holiday of all-time. There really isn't much debate. Come at me, Scrooge.
Tags: Christmas Music, Y1025, iHeartRadio, Christmas, Image