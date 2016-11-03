Internationally acclaimed musician Warren Vache plays two shows at How Art Thou this weekend

click to enlarge
How Art Thou Jazz Cafe hosts some big names from the jazz world this weekend. In a series of four performances held on Friday and Saturday night
, with two shows each night (7 and 9:30 p.m.), How Art Thou presents internationally acclaimed trumpet, cornet, and flugelhornist Warren Vache; local bassist Frank Duval; and former Tonight Show
pianist Bob Alberti. Tickets are $10.
Vache and Alberti will also be performing at this weekend's Folly Beach Jazz Festival. Learn more about that fest here.
And if all that jazz still doesn't sate your needs, make sure to stay up to date with all of How Art Thou's performances (there's one almost every night of the week) here.