South of Broadway receives 2016 National Theatre Company grant

has awarded Charleston's South of Broadway Theatre Company with one of seven grants given to theater companies across the country. According to the American Theatre Wing these companies have, "articulated a distinctive mission, cultivated an audience, and nurtured a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre."
Founder and producer of South of Broadway, Mary Gould, says, "As one of only seven theatre companies across the country to receive this recognition it is a profound endorsement and validation of our history, our product, and our vision of the past 16 years to become a LORT theatre and Tony Awards eligible. As we move forward with the launching of the Daniel Island Performing Arts Center which will be South of Broadway’s future home, that vision becomes possible."
Learn more about the new Daniel Island PAC here.
And get a taste of South of Broadway's quality theater with their current show, Emilie
, this weekend, Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30 p.m.