Pick up your Charleston Animal Society 2017 Firefighter calendar today

You’re going to need to cool off after this. Charleston Animal Society's 2017 Firefighter calendars are on sale now. For $20, you can flip through 12 months of half-naked, heroic firefighters and some super cute rescue animals. But wait, there’s more: All proceeds from the calendar sales go to Toby’s Fund, the Charleston Animal Society’s fund for medical care for injured, abandoned, and abused animals.
More than 9,000 animals come to the CAS every year. They are accepted regardless of their health, age, or breed, and receive the best medical care and rehabilitation possible. In 2013, the CAS launched No Kill Charleston, an ambitious initiative to save every treatable animal. Today, their efforts have paid off: Charleston County is the first in the Southeast to become “no kill.” This life-saving work is expensive though, and the CAS relies on donations and events like the calendar to keep their doors open.
You can order your 2017 calendar here,
or pick it up from a number of local retailers, including Dolittles locations in Mt. Pleasant, Kiawah, and West Ashley; All is Well in James Island and West Ashley; James Island's Ohlandt Veterinary Clinic; North Charleston's Camping World and, of course, the Charleston Animal Society; Mt. Pleasant's Lowcountry Plastic Surgery; and West Ashley's Windjammer Apartments, Barber & Shave Shoppe, Consign Charleston, Heron Reserve Apartments, and Kia Country of Charleston.
If you still want the 2016 version (we won’t ask why), you can grab it here
for only $10.