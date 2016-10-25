Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Local illustrator Timothy Banks now taking orders for his new book, 'Monsters in Charleston'

Things that go bump in the Holy City

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 3:17 PM


  
Local illustrator and sometimes-City Paper contributor Timothy Banks is knee-deep in the production of a new book, Monsters in Charleston. Banks plans on rolling out the first copies later this year, but as he writes on his website, "The painstaking process of capturing each monster in picture form means that this book is still in production." 

If Banks' delightful illustrations do, indeed, delight you, then you can help make his book a reality by supporting his crowdfunding effort. Pre-order the book (there are three levels to choose from: Watcher, Gate Keeper, Elite Force) at prices starting at $20. Learn more about pre-ordering here. 

In the meantime, enjoy Banks' sneak peek illustrations of monsters around town — and be sure to let him know if you spot one, too. 

"Arnold and St. Michael's."
  
  • "Arnold and St. Michael's."

"Spike on Folly."
  
  • "Spike on Folly."

