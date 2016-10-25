Local illustrator Timothy Banks now taking orders for his new book, 'Monsters in Charleston'

click to enlarge
Local illustrator and sometimes-City Paper contributor
Timothy Banks is knee-deep in the production of a new book, Monsters in Charleston
. Banks plans on rolling out the first copies later this year, but as he writes on his website, "The painstaking process of capturing each monster in picture form means that this book is still in production."
If Banks' delightful illustrations do, indeed, delight you, then you can help make his book a reality by supporting his crowdfunding effort. Pre-order the book (there are three levels to choose from: Watcher, Gate Keeper, Elite Force) at prices starting at $20. Learn more about pre-ordering here.
In the meantime, enjoy Banks' sneak peek illustrations of monsters around town — and be sure to let him know if you spot one, too.
-
Timothy Banks
-
"Arnold and St. Michael's."
-
Timothy Banks
-
"Spike on Folly."