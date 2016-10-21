American College of the Building Arts unveils new campus

click to enlarge Connelly Hardaway

ACBA student work was on display throughout the building.

ACBA's mission says that the school is, "dedicated to educating the next generation of building artisans and to preserving the building arts in a manner never before seen in America."

Old meets new in ACBA's computer lab.

Last night the American College of the Building Arts unveiled its new campus, the recently renovated Trolley Barn at 649 Meeting St. Formerly located in the Old City Jail, ACBA takes over the historic Trolley Barn with classrooms, offices, and a state-of-the art library.The Trolley Barn, built in 1897 to house the streetcars that once ran through the city's streets, was purchased by ACBA in 2014, with help from the City of Charleston. Last night Mayor Tecklenburg spoke at the building's ribbon cutting, sharing a story of his father who grew up on Rutledge Avenue near a trolley stop. Tecklenburg said that when his dad rode the loop from his house and back again, the trip was about an hour long. "The trolley system was his babysitter," laughed Tecklenburg.The mayor also spoke about Charleston's responsibility to preserve its historic buildings. "As a city we have a responsibility to share this incredible place," said Tecklenburg. He then cut the Trolley Barn's ribbon, inviting guests to check out the now-functioning school.