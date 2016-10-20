The Southern celebrates LGBTQI of color at Spirit Day: True colors, true spirit tomorrow

click to enlarge
Will Buchanan will perform at Spirit Day tomorrow.
Tomorrow Charleston comes together to celebrate those of color in the LGBTQI community through a showcase of art and spirit at The Southern Gallery from 6:30-9 p.m. The event, titled Spirit Day: True Colors, True Spirit,
will include music and visual arts, including spoken word by Cayden Webber, and tarot card readings by Emery Acevedo.
Blame the Youth, an experimental R&B/Indie band based in Charlotte, N.C. will showcase new songs such as “Earworm," along with local vocalist Will Buchanan. Some Charleston stores have joined in on the fun, such as Gap Inc., Buckle of Mt. Pleasant, and Lilly Pulitzer, for a display of this season’s best fashions hosted by Jonatan Guerrero Ramirez. Light refreshments will be provided by The Cocktail Bandits and Pure Fluff, a local cotton candy company.
The event is sponsored by We Are Family
, one of South Carolina’s oldest organizations dedicated to the protection and growth of youth who identify with the LGBTQI community, as well as straight allies who want to join the cause. The program’s initiative is to not only work with youth, but also community leaders and professionals to create a loving and safe environment so as to promote pride in one’s identity. Weekly meetings for We Are Family are hosted at at Circular Congregational Church every Tuesday night from 7-8:30 p.m. LGBTQI and straight ally youth are always welcome.