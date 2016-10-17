Monday, October 17, 2016

Register now for this Friday's Creative Mornings talk on 'Transparency'

Back of house

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 9:27 AM

Creative Mornings Charleston, a monthly breakfast lecture series, just got a little more interesting. This Friday's free talk, held at 8 a.m. at 5Church (yes, the restaurant), will host not one, not two, but four speakers for their first ever food panel, as part of Creative Mornings' theme
click to enlarge Chris "Boston" DiMattia sits on his throne as the Prince of PBR - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Chris "Boston" DiMattia sits on his throne as the Prince of PBR
 of Transparency.

This Friday's speakers include Smarel Nicole Brown, a holistic health practitioner; Christopher "Boston" DiMattia, owner of Recovery Room; Patrick Whalen, owner of 5Church; and Maudell Grayson, owner of Dellz Vibez and Dellz Uptown. Get your tickets for the 8 a.m. talk here. 



