Register now for this Friday's Creative Mornings talk on 'Transparency'

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Chris "Boston" DiMattia sits on his throne as the Prince of PBR

Creative Mornings Charleston, a monthly breakfast lecture series, just got a little more interesting. This Friday's free talk, held at 8 a.m. at 5Church (yes, the restaurant), will host not one, not two, but four speakers for their first ever food panel, as part of Creative Mornings' themeof Transparency.This Friday's speakers include Smarel Nicole Brown, a holistic health practitioner; Christopher "Boston" DiMattia, owner of Recovery Room; Patrick Whalen, owner of 5Church; and Maudell Grayson, owner of Dellz Vibez and Dellz Uptown. Get your tickets for the 8 a.m. talk here.