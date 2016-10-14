Spoleto performer Carrie Mae Weems makes pro Hillary Clinton short film

Last week multimedia artist Carrie Mae Weems, a 2016 Spoleto performer, debuted a video supporting Hillary Clinton. "The Power of Your Vote" is simple, a street scene that zooms in on the faces of people walking by, with President Barack Obama's address to the Congressional Black Caucus playing as the soundtrack.
The street in the video is located in Jackson Heights, Queens, a neighborhood considered to be one of New York City's most diverse. Weems originally planned on narrating the video herself, but after hearing Obama's speech, she decided his words were a better fit. While the majority of Obama's speech is about the importance of voting in general, he does urge voters to vote for Clinton.