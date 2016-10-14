North Charleston Arts Festival and South Carolina Arts now taking nominations

click to enlarge
A scene from last year's North Charleston Arts Festival.
The North Charleston Arts Festival and the Verner Awards are now accepting applications and nominations, respectively.
The 35th annual North Charleston Arts Fest is scheduled for May 3-7, 2017 and will be held at various venues across North Charleston. No art form will be left behind, as submissions in the fields of music, theater, dance, visual art, media art, and literature will be accepted. Events for artists to participate in include concerts, theater presentations, exhibitions, installations, film screenings, workshops, and demonstrations. The deadline to apply for the festival is midnight, Dec. 15 and the application is free. Applications can be found here.
Instead of celebrating artists alone, the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award is extended to “art heroes,” or the people that innovate, advocate, and support the arts in South Carolina. Nominations are accepted from anyone who has been impacted by who they may consider an art hero, including educators, organizations, government officials, businesses or foundations, and individuals who have had a positive effect on the arts in South Carolina. Nominations can be submitted until Nov. 1. Head here.