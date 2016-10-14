Gaillard Center reschedules Bernadette Peters and Dance Theatre of Harlem

click to enlarge Rachel Neville

We know, we know, enough about Hurricane Matthew. But we've got one more piece of info. Even though the hurricane that left a slew of canceled of events in its wake, that didn't stop organizations from rescheduling performances. And that's a good thing.The Gaillard Center has rescheduled two of their storm-canceled shows: Bernadette Peters will now perform on Fri. Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Dance Theatre of Harlem will hit the stage on Wed. Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, or ticket holders will be issued refunds if unable to attend. Email ticketing@gaillardcenter.com or call (843) 242-3099 with any questions.