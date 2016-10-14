Friday, October 14, 2016

Gaillard Center reschedules Bernadette Peters and Dance Theatre of Harlem

Posted by Connelly Hardaway

click to enlarge RACHEL NEVILLE
  • Rachel Neville
We know, we know, enough about Hurricane Matthew. But we've got one more piece of info. Even though the hurricane that left a slew of canceled of events in its wake, that didn't stop organizations from rescheduling performances. And that's a good thing.

The Gaillard Center has rescheduled two of their storm-canceled shows: Bernadette Peters will now perform on Fri. Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Dance Theatre of Harlem will hit the stage on Wed. Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, or ticket holders will be issued refunds if unable to attend. Email ticketing@gaillardcenter.com or call (843) 242-3099 with any questions. 

