Get your art fix all week — we've got the city's top events here

If Hurricane Matthew had you feeling all kinds of cabin fever last week, you're not alone. The storm left plenty of the city holed up in their homes, without the necessary distraction of the Charleston's fine art institutions, events, and performances. Fear not, the city is overflowing with culture this week, and you can get your fix starting tonight.
Wednesday
click to enlarge
Sottile Theater's sneak peek screening of Hamilton's America
was postponed last week, which is great news for those of y'all who couldn't get tickets. There are a limited number of tickets for the free screening, which takes place tonight at 7 p.m., now available. Head here
to snag one.
The Charleston Library Society presents a talk with local author and mountaineer Harry Farthing at 6 p.m. Call (843) 723-9912 to order a ticket. Read our Q&A
with Farthing here.
We feature Henry Rollins, the musician, actor, comedian, and TV and radio show host, in our Arts section this week — read about his love for the troops here
. He brings his spoken word tour to the Charleston Music Hall tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Thursday
Redux Contemporary Art Center hosts two cool events this week. The first, Lowcountry Water Halos
, is an exhibition of works from local artist Lisa Shimko, who creates vibrant paintings often featuring animal characters. Check out her stuff from 6-8 p.m. on Thurs. Oct. 13.
click to enlarge
-
Lisa Shimko
-
Flying Fish Halo
Catch a free flick, Almost There,
screening at The Halsey on Thurs. Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow the movie.
The Christians
, a play that our theater critic Maura Hogan describes as a "deeply considered, clear-eyed examination of faith and politics," plays Oct. 13-14, adding these final shows after Matthew canceled last week's performances. Head to PURE Theatre at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $28.
Friday
That second Redux event, Be Original: Buy Original (Art)
takes place on Fri. Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Redux artists Amanda McLenon and Kerry Steele open their studios to talk to visitors to help them find the right art for certain spaces in their homes and offices.
Evil Dead: The Musical
had to push their opening weekend until Fri. Oct. 14, and they've added a few additional performances to make up for lost time. Check out the updated schedule here.
The play is a collaborative effort between Threshold Repertory Theatre and What If? Productions, and we scoped out a rehearsal a few weeks ago. The campy songs, sung by five college kids on spring break, are a light-hearted touch to an otherwise gory story. Think Shaun of the Dead-
style fun. Oh, and for three extra bucks you can grab splash zone seats, making the most of the production's special effects.
click to enlarge
This weekend marks the return of the Carolina Surf Film Festival
, held at Brickhouse Party Plantation on Friday and Saturday. Head there for flicks from around the world (featured outside under the oaks on a big 'ol screen), art vendors, food trucks, and more.
The Charleston Art Gallery Association's quarterly ArtWalk was also rescheduled for this Fri. Oct. 14, with receptions held at a bunch of galleries from 5-8 p.m. While every show looks promising, a couple stood out to us:
Make sure to stop by The Principle Gallery's exhibition, Secret Life of Your Mind
, featuring hyper real paintings from Polish artist Anna Wypych. Read all about Wypych here.
click to enlarge
Robert Lange Studios celebrates 12 years at 2 Queen Street with an anniversary show
featuring 35 artists, all presenting works that are 12"X12". The best part? 12 percent of the sales from the show will go towards efforts to create an award for a CofC college grad who plans to remain in Charleston to pursue the arts.
Saturday
The ninth annual Autumn on the Ashley
is a big 'ol craft fair featuring wood carvings, paintings, textiles, pottery, jewelry, photographs, and more. Head there from Oct. 15-Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.
Sunday
Walter Brown
, the subject of City Paper
's cover story last week, will celebrate the release of his EP, Concrete Rose
, with a performance at PURE Theatre at 7:45 p.m.
Monday
Another rescheduled event (are you sensing a theme here) is Pulp Gallery & Bookstore's Art Salon
, held on Mon. Oct. 17 from 7-10 p.m. Local artists are asked to bring their work for critique, and to have ideas and suggestions for other participating artists.