Leigh Webber Photography partners with Historic Charleston Foundation for Hurricane Matthew benefit

Local photographer Leigh Webber (peep her photos in tomorrow's cover story about Hurricane Matthew), has teamed up with the Historic Charleston Foundation to sell four of her images as limited edition fine art prints. Proceeds from the sale of the images will benefit the Historic Charleston Foundation's efforts to clean up post-Hurricane Matthew, helping them to repair damages to their headquarters at 40 East Bay St., along with some of their museum houses.Check out the available images below and head here to purchase one for yourself.