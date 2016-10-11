Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Leigh Webber Photography partners with Historic Charleston Foundation for Hurricane Matthew benefit

Hurricane art

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 4:14 PM

Local photographer Leigh Webber (peep her photos in tomorrow's cover story about Hurricane Matthew), has teamed up with the Historic Charleston Foundation to sell four of her images as limited edition fine art prints. Proceeds from the sale of the images will benefit the Historic Charleston Foundation's efforts to clean up post-Hurricane Matthew, helping them to repair damages to their headquarters at 40 East Bay St., along with some of their museum houses.

Check out the available images below and head here to purchase one for yourself. 

click to enlarge LEIGH WEBBER
  • Leigh Webber



click to enlarge king_fultonsts_chs.jpeg
click to enlarge blindtiger_broadst_chs.jpeg
click to enlarge city_hall_palm_chs.jpeg


Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2016, Charleston City Paper   RSS