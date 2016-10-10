New Date: Walter Brown's 'Concrete Rose' to be released this Sunday

click to enlarge
Hurricane Matthew did a number on the Lowcountry, leading to a whole bunch of canceled events. The good news, though, is that most of those events are going to be rescheduled, including Walter Brown's EP release for his first album, Concrete Rose
, which will be held at PURE Theater on Sun. Oct. 16 at 7:15 p.m.
Brown, the subject of this past week's cover story, wrote the five songs on his EP based on his experience growing up in the Old Village, going to jail, and living life on the outside. Read all about him here.