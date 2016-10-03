'Hamilton's America' sneak peek at CofC this Wednesday

This Wed. Oct. 5, ETV, SCETV and The College of Charleston Arts Management Program host an unforgettable sneak-peek of the documentary Hamilton’s America. This film explores the smash hit Broadway show, Hamilton, and delves into the visions of creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also starred in the show, winning Tony and Grammy awards, as well as a Pulitzer Prize.

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

Marcus Amaker will perform at this sneak peek event.