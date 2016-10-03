'Hamilton's America' sneak peek at CofC this Wednesday

This Wed. Oct. 5, ETV, SCETV and The College of Charleston Arts Management Program host an unforgettable sneak-peek of the documentary Hamilton’s America. This film explores the smash hit Broadway show, Hamilton, and delves into the visions of creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also starred in the show, winning Tony and Grammy awards, as well as a Pulitzer Prize.Attendees will get to see a 30-minute sneak peek of the upcoming documentary which will be broadcast in full on Oct. 21 on SCETV. Dr. Nic Butler, historian-in-residence for the Charleston County Public Library, will discuss the Broadway show in a new light, comparing and contrasting Hamilton’s connections to the true Alexander Hamilton.