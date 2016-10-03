Monday, October 3, 2016

'Hamilton's America' sneak peek at CofC this Wednesday

I am not throwing away my shot!

Posted by Erin Davis on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 1:17 PM

This Wed. Oct. 5, ETV, SCETV and The College of Charleston Arts Management Program host an unforgettable sneak-peek of the documentary Hamilton’s America. This film explores the smash hit Broadway show, Hamilton, and delves into the visions of creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also starred in the show, winning Tony and Grammy awards, as well as a Pulitzer Prize.

Attendees will get to see a 30-minute sneak peek of the upcoming documentary which will be broadcast in full on Oct. 21 on SCETV. Dr. Nic Butler, historian-in-residence for the Charleston County Public Library, will discuss the Broadway show in a new light, comparing and contrasting Hamilton’s connections to the true Alexander Hamilton.

  • Marcus Amaker will perform at this sneak peek event.
Artifacts of the nation’s first secretary of the treasury will be on display for the history buffs, and after the screening, Marcus Amaker, Charleston’s first poet laureate, will perform a selection of verse, along with performers Abstract and Willie Soul. 

The event, held at Sottile Theater, is free to the public, though it is currently at capacity. Head here to get on the waiting list. And if you don't make it, make sure to tune in on Oct. 21 to SCETV to start watching Hamilton’s America in full.


