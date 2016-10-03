Charleston artists invited to apply for S.C. Arts Commission's Fellowship

Making art for a living isn’t easy, but many people in Charleston would agree that it’s worth it. If you’re one of those people, then this might be the opportunity for you: The South Carolina Arts Commission is looking for in-state artists working in visual arts, crafts, media screenwriting, and media production for their Fellowship program. Four lucky applicants will receive an unrestricted $5,000 award.
Unrestricted means the recipients can use the money for training, website development, projects, travel, living expenses — anything that will help them live and grow as professional artists. The Fellowships are selected by an out-of-state panel and then approved by the S.C. Arts Commission Board, based solely on a review of anonymous work samples. For more information and a complete set of application guidelines, head here
. The application deadline is November 1.