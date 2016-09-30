MOJA R&B concert scheduled for Sat. Oct. 1 has been canceled

Fans of Cameo, Monica, and DJ Kid Capri, we've got some bad news. Tomorrow's MOJA R&B concert has been canceled, according to Riley Park Events, the event arm of Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park where the concert was going to be held.
The cancellation comes a day after City Paper
reported that the concert was facing a financial crisis. During this week’s Charleston City Council meeting, MOJA Planning Committee Chairman Angel Quintero requested an emergency contribution of $80,000
from the city to help fund this Saturday’s R&B concert.
Mayor John Tecklenburg responded to the request by saying he had only learned of the budgetary shortfall in the past two days and that a promoter for the event had dropped out. Tecklenburg added, "I was told the other day that they had only sold 10 tickets to the event."
The Riley Park Events event rep we spoke to could not confirm whether or not tickets to the show would be refunded.