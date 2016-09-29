PULP Gallery hosts monthly Art Salon

King Street's PULP Gallery & Bookstore has recently served as a venue for vintage films, cabaret magic shows, and karaoke nights. The space is still a gallery, though, and art is always an important facet of what PULP does. Enter: the Art Salon.
The brainchild of local painter Kate Ritchie (who also helps manage the Charleston Artist Collectives
), the Art Salon is an opportunity for local artists to critique others' work and have their work critiqued as well. Ritchie says, "The artists are encouraged to explain their vision behind the piece and ask advice for improvements. There are no right or wrong answers. Each artist has their own unique ideas, skills, and experiences that can enrich us as a group."
At the first salon, held last month, artists lined their work up and went through critiquing each piece one by one. Ritchie describes the critique as a conversation, with additional time left over after critiquing, for mixing and mingling with other artists.
The Art Salon is a free event, open to all artists. There will not be refreshments served, but guests are welcome to BYOB. The next Art Salon will be held on Mon. Oct. 10 from 7-10 p.m.