Chamber Music Charleston and Charleston Jazz Orhestra announce new seasons

Chamber Music Charleston and The Charleston Jazz Orchestra, recently announced the lineups for their latest seasons. Here are the details:
Just back from Carnegie Hall in New York City, Chamber Music Charleston will be kicking off its four-show Ovation Concert Series with their rendition of “A Classical Oktoberfest," featuring Grammy-award winning artist Karen Kim and the rest of the CMC orchestra at Memminger Auditorium.
The event will feature fresh German food, beer, and wine, along with the classic Oktoberfest music. Other concerts in the series include performances from violinists Megan and Alan Molina with pianist Andrew Armstrong at Dock Street Theatre on Jan. 12. Concerts will also be held at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul as well as the Old Exchange Building. Further Ovation Concert series information is available here.
For those more into the jazz scene, The Charleston Jazz Orchestra has announced its 9th season which begins on Feb. 18, 2017. The CJO's first concert, “Singin’ Ellington: The Duke and his Vocalists," will focus on not only on the music of Duke Ellington, but also of Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra. The orchestra’s biggest event, though, will be “Unforgettable: A Tribute to Nat King Cole," performed by Freddy Cole, Nat King Cole's younger brother.
Freddy collaborated with his brother on some of his biggest hits, including “L-O-V-E” and “Unforgettable” and has been recording and touring for over 50 years. Other CJO concerts will include renditions of Earth, Wind, and Fire’s greatest hits, as well as a holiday jazz tribute, just to name a couple. Information on other concert and opportunities are available here.
