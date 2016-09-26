The Price is Right is coming to North Charleston

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The Price is Right will take over the North Charleston Performing Arts Center March 25, 2017
For Price is Right
fans, there’s something indescribably exhilarating and sensual about the sound of a fresh Plinko chip clinking down the board. It’s an aural sensation unmatched in the annals of daytime television, and now the people of the Lowcountry can experience this joy firsthand as a live version of the longest-running game show in television history is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 25, 2017.
Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m and can be purchased at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, online
, or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.
But before you throw your hat into the ring and start eyeing that Showcase Showdown, it is perhaps time to take stock of your life and decide what type of contestant you want to be.
Are you the uncertain type who always bids $1? You couldn’t commit to that French cooking class, but maybe now is when you start to believe in yourself and your ability to guess the price of a Kenmore washer/dryer set without going over.
Are you the type who waits for everyone else to place their bids and then just bets $1 more? Then chances are you’re a total jerk who doesn’t need any help in life. Yeah, that’s a pretty smart strategy, but do you really want an entire game-show audience wishing that you’d get spayed or neutered? Have some decency and act like you’ve been someplace before.
And then there’s the Big Wheel. Do you, like myself and many others who watch The Price is Right
at home, fear that after you give the spin of your life, one of the Wheel’s many pins or mechanisms will rip your face off and drag you into its inner workings? Well, now is your opportunity to overcome that.
Remember fear is just the gnawing absence of a lesson you’ve yet to learn. All that’s left is for you to come on down.