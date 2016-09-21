Call for art submissions: ArtFields, The Southern, and North Charleston City Gallery

click to enlarge
Calling all artists — no really, all artists, we've got plenty of space for you. A region-wide art competition and two local galleries are currently asking for artist submissions. Read on to find out how to submit your work. If your art gallery or organization is looking for submissions, too, please email us at connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com with details.
ArtFields
Submissions are now open for the 2017 ArtFields competition. Set in Lake City, S.C., ArtFields is a nine day contest and festival that features artists from around the Southeast. The competition begins on April 21 and ends on April 29, 2017. A press release states, “Artists working in any medium are encouraged to submit their fine art work whether in the form of painting, sculpture, photography, drawing and digital media, or installation art.” Prizes range from the $100,000 top prize to a $1,000 honorable mention prize. The submission deadline is Nov. 16. Apply here.
The Southern
Submissions for 99 Problems (But a Print Ain’t One)
will close on Oct. 1, so get your stuff in now. 99 Problems
will feature prints of many styles, including woodcut, linocut, etching, engraving, monotype, monoprint, lithography, screen print, digital print, transfer, or any combination. The exhibition will be on display The Southern art gallery from Nov. 25-Dec. 31. Art will be up for sale and artists are entitled to half of the proceeds made from their artwork. Learn more here.
North Charleston City Gallery
The North Charleston City Gallery is currently looking for original two- and three-dimensional works that can be wall-mounted in the gallery. Artists may apply individually or as a group. The deadline is Mon. Nov. 30 and you can apply here.