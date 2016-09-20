Louis C.K. will perform in Charleston for two nights in October

click to enlarge
CC photo by David Shankbone
Charleston will host one of the funniest people in the business of being funny this fall as Louis C.K. announces two nights of shows at the Gaillard Center on October 26 and 27.
The critically-acclaimed and Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy-winning stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and director is perhaps one of the biggest acts the young Gaillard Center has netted since it opened last year. Coincidentally, the news comes on the same day that Hannibal Buress announced
that his stop in Charleston this week would be canceled. Decent trade, I guess.
C.K.'s fall tour
includes the Madison Square Garden, Atlanta's Fox Theater, Dolby Theater in L.A., and our quaint little $142 million downtown performing arts center.
In a letter to fans today, C.K. says he's keeping prices for all his dates under $50. "I know that’s not nothing. But it’s less than more than that." Tickets to the Gaillard shows are $50 each and it appears they are being assigned randomly.
If you want to see Louis in Charleston, I suggest you buy your tickets now.