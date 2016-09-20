Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Hannibal Buress cancels Gaillard show
He's probably hanging with Ilana
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 9:29 AM
The Hannibal Buress performance, scheduled for Thurs. Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Gaillard has been canceled. Buress' reps say the show has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with HBO.
Gaillard Center marketing and PR manager Stephanie Shipe says, "The Gaillard is issuing automatic refunds. They will be issued in the same manner as the ticket purchase. If the ticket was purchased with cash they will receive a check. Refunds will take 3-5 business days to appear."
But Hannibal took a couple minutes to talk to Dustin last week, and you can still read that interview through the tears
if you so desire.
Tags: Hannibal Buress, Cancellation, Image