Monday, September 19, 2016
Sign up now for this Friday's Creative Mornings talk on 'Magic'
Magical thinking
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 9:35 AM
Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) gets magical this Friday morning at 8 a.m., with a free morning lecture on the topic of magic, held at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. The speaker is Rob Bertschy, founder of Swurfer, a swing that creates the sensation of surfing. Sign up at 10 a.m. here.
Bertschy's Swurfer has had such success in the Lowcountry that he's even spoken at Pecha Kucha, another lecture series. Learn all about swurfing here.
