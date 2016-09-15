The first ever Charleston Arts Festival kicks off on Oct. 5

click to enlarge
The first ever Charleston Arts Festival (CAF), held Oct. 5-Oct. 8., is the brainchild of Jail Break creator Andrew Walker and PURE Theater's president of the board of directors Terry Fox. CAF seeks to "celebrate cross-discipline collaboration." Read on to see what that looks like.
Wed. Oct. 5, PechaKucha XXV
We announced tickets for PechaKucha 25
a few weeks ago, naming the location — Charleston Music Hall — a rarity for PechaKucha events, which usually tell attendees where to go at the last minute. CAF partners with PechaKucha, a global lecture series that offers local creatives six minutes and 40 seconds to present an idea, for an evening based around the theme of local music. Presenters range from music writers to musicians themselves, and the evening will feature performances in between presentations, with She Returns From War, the Very Hypnotic Soul Band, and The Plantation Singers, taking the stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. and PKXXV starts at 8 p.m. Get your $15 advance tickets here.
Thurs. Oct. 6, Origin: A Culinary Evolution
If art festivals make you hungry then you're in luck, because CAF has created Origin, a multi-course dinner, dance, poetry, music, theater, and visual arts "experience." The theme of the evening is evolution, and James Beard award-winning chef Jason Stanhope will be cooking up the eats. In a statement Stanhope says, "It's refreshing to push the limits of my culinary techniques and craftsmanship while doing something innovative and memorable." Guests can look forward to beverages from Edmund's Oast's head bartender, Jayce McConnell, and arts presentations from Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker, musician Nic Jenkins, and more. The event will be held at Hi-Wire Distilling Company with two seating performances at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.
Fri. Oct. 7, Women & Radiohead
Created by local musicians Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum, Charleston Music Hall's Women & ... series started earlier this year, with past performances paying tribute to Tom Waits, Neil Young, and David Bowie. This show will feature vocal performances from Holler, Ketchum, McKenzie Eddy, Jordan Igoe, and Zandrina Dunning, as well as a backing band, Entropy Ensemble. Created by CAF founder Andrew Walker in 2009, Entropy Ensemble performs original and existing instrumental music. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Get them here.
Sat. Oct. 8, Finale
While not its official title, the final event at CAF could be called Jail Break, renege. Jail Break, another arts entity created by Walker, was an arts fest held at the Old City Jail for 10 seasons, with last year's event dubbed the final Jail Break. The Old City Jail again hosts this evening-length affair, with performances and installations from a wide variety of artists. Guests can look forward to musical guests like The High Divers and Matadero; dance collaborations among local groups like Dance Lab, Holy City Salsa, and Buen Ache; comedy from Jeremy McClellan, Jessica Mickey, and Nameless Numberhead; visual arts curated by Terry Fox; and more. There will be food trucks and alcohol available for sale at the event, held from 4-11 p.m. Get you $20 tickets here.