Little Mozart Circus returns to Marion Square next weekend

This year, the Little Mozart Circus returns to Marion Square on Sat. Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., showcasing a wide array of musical events for the entire family. Put on by Chamber Music Charleston, this festival gives children the opportunity to hear live chamber and orchestral music, as well as participate in other arts, such as dance and mini-theater.
Chamber Music Charleston is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and showcases a wide array of musicians. The company has performed from Hilton Head to Carnegie Hall. Also, they host a wide array of family-friendly events so that children of all ages can be exposed to live classical performances when they otherwise may not have the chance.
Little Mozart Circus, specifically, targets the wider Charleston community. The festival includes over 25 local and national participants, ranging from the Ballet Academy of Charleston to the Jacksonboro Fiddle Club. Find more info here.