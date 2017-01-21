Switch to the
Browse News+Opinion
Stegelin: Making room for McMaster
Kevin Bryant is South Carolina's fifth lieutenant governor in five years
CofC announces new date for Ta-Nehisi Coates' lecture
Credit card skimmer found at James Island gas station
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg delivers State of the City address
The photos you weren't supposed to see, until now
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
This February Tiger Lily's Charity in Bloom program benefits Chase After a Cure
Event Update: Lip Sync for Lungs Live Battle sold out, check out these events instead
Freeloaders: Make America Free Again
Weekend Roundup: Feeling presidential
Freeloaders: Let freedom ring
Weekend Roundup: Spring, is that you?
Browse Arts+Movies
Daniel Island Library hosts Black History Month lecture series
Eliot Dudik photographed 90 American streets named Paradise Road for a new exhibit at The Southern
Call for speakers: TEDxCharleston 2017
CofC Theatre majors bring big issues to the big stage in their rendition of
Buzzer
A kitten survives in
Death Race 2050
's satirical dystopia
PULP Gallery says goodbye to Charleston this Saturday
Browse Food+Drink
Bertha's Kitchen named a 2017 America's Classics award winner by the James Beard Foundation
Here's how to get the most out of your Pounce Cat Café experience
Taco Spot Downtown and Apartment A are no more
Tricounty Family Ministries' crowdfunded walk-in cooler has been installed
Joseph Jacobson's barbecue dreams are coming true with Wild Hare Smokehouse
Two weeks of
Top Chef: Charleston
recaps in one convenient bite
Browse Music+Clubs
Live Music: Damn Skippy; Dolly Parton Look-a-Likes; Too Many Zooz; The Beach Boys
Charleston Music Hall debuts Charleston Live with a night of local hip-hop
Kurt Vile on how to be effortless
Dead Horses move into uncharted territory on second album
Sold-out High Water Festival launches Earned Ticket Program
WATCH: SUSTO make 'Waves' at
Rolling Stone
and
Paste Magazine
News+Opinion
Stegelin: Making room for McMaster
Music+Clubs
Kurt Vile on how to be effortless
Arts+Movies
Call for speakers: TEDxCharleston 2017
News+Opinion
Credit card skimmer found at James Island gas station
News+Opinion
CofC announces new date for Ta-Nehisi Coates' lecture
News+Opinion
Kevin Bryant is South Carolina's fifth lieutenant governor in five years
News+Opinion
More than 2,000 join women’s march in Charleston
News+Opinion
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg delivers State of the City address
News+Opinion
Blotter: Calm the puck down
Food+Drink
Bertha's Kitchen named a 2017 America's Classics award winner by the James Beard Foundation
Music+Clubs
Live Music: Damn Skippy; Dolly Parton Look-a-Likes; Too Many Zooz; The Beach Boys
News+Opinion
College of Charleston professors discuss preserving academic freedom following Trump’s election
5:34 PM
Stegelin: Making room for McMaster
by Steve Stegelin
5:24 PM, Wednesday
Live Music: Damn Skippy; Dolly Parton Look-a-Likes; Too Many Zooz; The Beach Boys
by City Paper Staff
4:34 PM, Wednesday
Kevin Bryant is South Carolina's fifth lieutenant governor in five years
by Sam Spence
3:49 PM, Wednesday
Daniel Island Library hosts Black History Month lecture series
by City Paper Staff
2:58 PM, Wednesday
This February Tiger Lily's Charity in Bloom program benefits Chase After a Cure
by Connelly Hardaway
12:26 PM, Wednesday
CofC announces new date for Ta-Nehisi Coates' lecture
by Kinsey Gidick
11:33 AM, Wednesday
Bertha's Kitchen named a 2017 America's Classics award winner by the James Beard Foundation
by Kinsey Gidick
Visual Arts
Opening Reception: Ronald Ramsey & Anthony Dominguez
Through March 4 |
Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
Theater
Fully Committed
8 pm |
Flowertown Theater
Comedy
Girly Bits
9 pm |
Burns Alley Neighborhood Bar
Theater
Mine
7:30 pm |
Threshold Repertory Theatre
Theater
Suddenly Last Summer
The photos you weren't supposed to see, until now
In Focus
Here's how to get the most out of your Pounce Cat Café experience
Purr-suit of Happiness
College of Charleston professors discuss preserving academic freedom following Trump’s election
The Era of Alternative Facts in the Classroom
Charleston Music Hall debuts Charleston Live with a night of local hip-hop
Groove is in the Hall
CofC Theatre majors bring big issues to the big stage in their rendition of
Buzzer
The Uncomfortable Truth
Credit card skimmer found at James Island gas station
3 comments
Here's how to get the most out of your Pounce Cat Café experience
1 comment
Stephen Colbert to host this year's Emmy Awards
2 comments
College of Charleston professors discuss preserving academic freedom following Trump’s election
1 comment
PULP Gallery says goodbye to Charleston this Saturday
1 comment
Charleston Music Hall debuts Charleston Live with a night of local hip-hop
Groove is in the Hall
Credit card skimmer found at James Island gas station
Check your account
Dead Horses move into uncharted territory on second album
Shooting for the Moon
Here's how to get the most out of your Pounce Cat Café experience
Purr-suit of Happiness
A kitten survives in
Death Race 2050
's satirical dystopia
B-Movie Burlesque
Cherry Point Seafood
BRIAN HANSON
-
Tabby Riddell
Magnolias
Of course the service and ambiance were great, but I chose Magnolia's to take my…
-
MrF
Magnolias
Disappointing meal. Trout was bland with little flavor and sides were ordinary. Have eaten here…
-
Tom Mcginnis
Seashore Farmers' Lodge Museum and Cultural Center
I am from James Island , but is San Antonio Tx. it looks very good…
-
Bobby Mungin
© Copyright 2017,
Charleston City Paper