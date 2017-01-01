Switch to the
The Agenda: Tigers go for title tonight; Legislature coming back; Riley enters classroom
Fake news and the miseducation of Dylann Roof
The Agenda: S.C. could lose jobs without Obamacare; Republicans cautious on how to repeal; Dabo rakes in bonuses
I-26 King Street exit will close until 2019 for Crosstown drainage work
Dylann Roof calls testimony from victims' families 'unfair'
Dylann Roof's standby attorney declares 'This is his sentencing, not a memorial service' as testimony continues
The Battery
Weekend Roundup: No snow, no problem
Drybar's King Street location opening later this month
Freeloaders: Free fall into the New Year
Weekend Roundup: Your ultimate NYE guide
Where to count down the new year in Charleston
Freeloaders: Fa-la-la-la-la-Free
Karen Jones Meadows proves that the story of Harriet Tubman is just as relevant as ever
Previewing Spoleto Festival USA 2017
Call For Artists: Nasty Women wanted for Redux show on Jan. 26
Charleston Stage offers $17 off tickets now through Fri. at 5 p.m.
Announcement to eliminate strings program deemed "premature" by CCSD
Garrison Keillor may have left 'A Prairie Home Companion,' but he's still telling stories
Three weeks and counting until Rodney Scott's whole hog goodness opens on King
Nathalie Dupree and Toni Tipton-Martin talk
Top Chef'
s ode to Edna Lewis, the 'Mammy' stereotype, and celebrating the invisible
Chef John Ondo shutters Lana; La Fourchette's Perig Goulet to open Poulette in its place
Colicchio addresses
Top Chef: Charleston
's controversial Boone Hall plantation episode on
Esquire
Second Charleston Callie's Hot Little Biscuit opening in the market
DB's Cheesesteaks is back and opening in Avondale
WATCH: Johnny Jr. drops some real talk with "Black in America"
SATURDAY: Hale Bopp Astronauts bring satirical pop punk to the Tin Roof
FRIDAY: Metal bands give back to Cory's Grilled Cheese with a benefit
Where to go for NYE music in CHS on the cheap (or free)
Live Music: Apocalypse Prom; Valley Maker; Motormouth Mabel; Tripping the Mechanism
Dead Confederate's T. Hardy Morris mixes rock noise and country heartache in his solo work
