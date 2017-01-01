Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
username
edit Profile
logout
login
jobs
cars
homes
rentals
pets
services
tickets
What's happening today
What's happening this week
Staff Picks
Calendar Listings
Find Live Music
Find Restaurants
Brevival 2017 tickets on sale now
Charleston Comedy Festival is Jan. 18-21
Food+Drink
Music+Clubs
News+Opinion
Arts+Movies
Calendar+Scene
Browse News+Opinion
Stegelin: Coming to a Statehouse near you in 2017
The Agenda: Mulvaney investments hedging against dollar?; Roof getting another competency test; Bowl time
Retrial for Michael Slager scheduled for March
The Agenda: Many Chs-area police not enforcing texting ban; Prepping for eclipse chasers; No guns for Corley on bond
Civil War sub Hunley stumps Jeopardy contestants on Tuesday's final question
Dylann Roof plans to give opening statement, will not call witnesses in sentencing trial
{ more }
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
Weekend Roundup: Your ultimate NYE guide
Where to count down the new year in Charleston
Freeloaders: Fa-la-la-la-la-Free
Weekend Roundup: Santa Claus is comin' to town
Freeloaders: It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that free
{ more }
Seersucker & Stilettos
CP Perks
Coming up this week
Search events
Beach Guide
Buy Tickets
Submit an event
Browse Arts+Movies
From a film about a Colonial witch to a star-turn for Casey Affleck, these were the best of 2016
PULP Gallery welcomes Edinburgh Fringe performer Gary Tro this Friday
City Paper
theater critic takes a look back at some this year's best local performances
West Ashley's art scene grows, Redux moves, and the city gets its first poet laureate
Call for Art: Fabulon and Tua Lingua need artists for upcoming exhibitions
Listen to the 2016 Lit Issue on your holiday drive
{ more }
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2016
Browse Food+Drink
Top Chefers should have followed Robert Moss' Top 10 Barbecue Commandments
Reflecting on a year of comfort eating
10 Charleston restaurant trends that need to end with 2016
From tears to holiday surprises, F&Bers share the highs and lows of working on Christmas
Why a Wiener Crawl is the most American thing you can do this holiday season
Smoked fish and cured meats are Scarecrow's stock-in-trade
{ more }
Eat
Bite Me
DISH dining guide
DIRT local food guide
Restaurant Reviews
SWIG bar guide
Cuisine Calendar
Find a restaurant
Browse Music+Clubs
Where to go for NYE music in CHS on the cheap (or free)
Live Music: Apocalypse Prom; Valley Maker; Motormouth Mabel; Tripping the Mechanism
Dead Confederate's T. Hardy Morris mixes rock noise and country heartache in his solo work
CP
writers choose their favorite records from 2016
The Whigs frontman Parker Gispert finds his solo voice
OK If You're Late: 6 local music gems you shoulda given (or gotten) for Christmas
{ more }
Feedback File
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
Calendar+Scene
Where to count down the new year in Charleston
Music+Clubs
Where to go for NYE music in CHS on the cheap (or free)
News+Opinion
The Agenda: Mulvaney investments hedging against dollar?; Roof getting another competency test; Bowl time
Food+Drink
Top Chefers should have followed Robert Moss' Top 10 Barbecue Commandments
News+Opinion
Stegelin: Coming to a Statehouse near you in 2017
Arts+Movies
From a film about a Colonial witch to a star-turn for Casey Affleck, these were the best of 2016
Food+Drink
10 Charleston restaurant trends that need to end with 2016
News+Opinion
Retrial for Michael Slager scheduled for March
1:56 PM, Friday
Where to go for NYE music in CHS on the cheap (or free)
by Kelly Rae Smith
1:38 PM, Friday
Weekend Roundup: Your ultimate NYE guide
by Connelly Hardaway
1:26 PM, Friday
Where to count down the new year in Charleston
by City Paper Staff
12:44 PM, Friday
Stegelin: Coming to a Statehouse near you in 2017
by Steve Stegelin
11:33 AM, Friday
The Agenda: Mulvaney investments hedging against dollar?; Roof getting another competency test; Bowl time
by Sam Spence
7:02 AM, Friday
From a film about a Colonial witch to a star-turn for Casey Affleck, these were the best of 2016
by Kevin Young
9:45 PM, Thursday
Top Chefers should have followed Robert Moss' Top 10 Barbecue Commandments
by Kinsey Gidick
{ more }
Festivals + Events
Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Plunge
11 am |
Tides Folly Beach
Festivals + Events
Dunleavy's Pub Polar Plunge
10 am |
Dunleavy's Pub
Visual Arts
The Realm of the Spirit: Solomon R. Guggenheim Collection and the Gibbes Museum of Art
Through Jan. 7 |
Gibbes Museum of Art
Eat
World Famous Pajama Party Brunch
11 am |
Warehouse
Nature + Pets
Astronomy in the Park
Best of the Blotter 2016
Best of the Worst
Reflecting on a year of comfort eating
2016, Eat Your Heart Out
The top Charleston news stories of 2016
Let's try to do better next year
CP
writers choose their favorite records from 2016
The Album Issue
West Ashley's art scene grows, Redux moves, and the city gets its first poet laureate
The year in Arts
Guides
Dirt - Lowcountry Food Guide
Best of Charleston
Dish Dining Guide
Swig Bar Guide
City Paper Music Awards
College Student Guide
Sun, Surf, Sand
Fall Arts Issue
Summer Guide
{ more }
Where to go for NYE music in CHS on the cheap (or free)
1 comment
Confederate flag defender Chris Corley, facing domestic violence and gun charges, called for leaders with morals
7 comments
Top Chefers should have followed Robert Moss' Top 10 Barbecue Commandments
1 comment
Retrial for Michael Slager scheduled for March
1 comment
From a film about a Colonial witch to a star-turn for Casey Affleck, these were the best of 2016
1 comment
10 Charleston restaurant trends that need to end with 2016
Make It Stop
From a film about a Colonial witch to a star-turn for Casey Affleck, these were the best of 2016
According to Kevin
Reflecting on a year of comfort eating
2016, Eat Your Heart Out
Stegelin: Coming to a Statehouse near you in 2017
Don't Be a Prude
Weekend Roundup: Your ultimate NYE guide
Events for the night of Sat. Dec. 31
{ more }
Riso Noodle House
Love the noodle house. Great people, service, prices and food. They have a very nice…
-
calm assertive
Food+Drink
Find a restaurant
Restaurant reviews
DISH dining guide
Swig bar guide
Cuisine calendar
Music+Clubs
Who's playing tonight
Search live music
Live reviews
Submit a listing
News+Opinion
Blotter
The Battery
Haire of the dog
Submit a news tip
Columns
Arts+Movies
Film reviews
Movie times
Live theater
Visual arts
Movies in the Park
Calendar+Scene
Cool stuff to do today
The Scene
Search events
Submit an event
Seersucker & Stilettos
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Pets
Services
Problems with the site?
|
Contact us
|
Where to find copies
|
Privacy statement
|
Terms of use
|
Best of Charleston
|
Advertising Info
Powered by
Foundation
© Copyright 2017,
Charleston City Paper